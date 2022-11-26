CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.98

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as low as C$0.97. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 9,535 shares changing hands.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.43 million and a PE ratio of -16.72.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

