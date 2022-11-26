Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.62

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.62 and traded as high as C$5.39. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$5.38, with a volume of 307,272 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.7714556 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.