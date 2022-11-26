Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Trading Up 1.7%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.57 and last traded at $61.21. Approximately 195,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 240,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

