Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.41

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.41 and traded as low as C$11.31. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 6,336 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHW. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.41. The stock has a market cap of C$203.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 40.42, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

