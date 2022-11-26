Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.41

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.41 and traded as low as C$11.31. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 6,336 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHW. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.41. The stock has a market cap of C$203.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 40.42, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40.
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
