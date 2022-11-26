Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Down 12.5%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) fell 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 262,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,494,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13. The firm has a market cap of C$37.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.