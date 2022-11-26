Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.85

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $7.90. Cineplex shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Cineplex Stock Up 4.2 %

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

