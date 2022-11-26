City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $413.58

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 413.58 ($4.89) and traded as low as GBX 398.60 ($4.71). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.03), with a volume of 23,651 shares changing hands.

City of London Investment Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 413.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.39 million and a PE ratio of 1,180.56.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

