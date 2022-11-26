Clarke (TSE:CKI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.94

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.94 and traded as high as C$13.75. Clarke shares last traded at C$13.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

Clarke Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.45 million and a P/E ratio of 37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.38.

About Clarke

(Get Rating)

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.