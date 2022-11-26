Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 10,607 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $69,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.