Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 11,001 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,941 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.