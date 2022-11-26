Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,379 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $157.49. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

