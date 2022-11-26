Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 56,361 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 56,361 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 21.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $41.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

