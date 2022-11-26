Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 79,919 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mangham Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67.

