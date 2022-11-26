Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 2,009 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock valued at $663,637 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NWE opened at $58.03 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.62%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

