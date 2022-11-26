Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $101.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average is $118.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.63.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

