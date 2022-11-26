Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,425,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,698,000 after acquiring an additional 88,167 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,574,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USIG opened at $49.73 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

