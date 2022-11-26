Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,515.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,517.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,468.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,776.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

