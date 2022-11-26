Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

