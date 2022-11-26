Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,308 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Solo Brands were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

DTC opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $404.82 million and a PE ratio of -52.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Solo Brands

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Solo Brands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.