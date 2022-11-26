Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.