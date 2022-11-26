Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $62.65 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.