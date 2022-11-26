Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 4,787 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.58.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.