Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 8,211 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in CoStar Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $79.98 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

