Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,275,644 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275,644 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99,178 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after acquiring an additional 707,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

REYN opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.