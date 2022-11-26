Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ED opened at $97.50 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.