Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,666 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.96. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

