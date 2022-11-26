Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 268 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 387.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $152.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.