Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 450 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

CARR stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

