Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 511 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $71,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $411.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.52 and its 200 day moving average is $365.49.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

