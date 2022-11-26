Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cognex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 78.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cognex by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

