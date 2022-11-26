Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNT shares. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $3.13 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $211.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.18). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.