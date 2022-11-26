Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.8 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.50. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $331.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 77,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,505 and sold 148,457 shares valued at $6,657,299. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

