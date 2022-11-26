Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

About Colliers International Group

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average of $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.48.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.