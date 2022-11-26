Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 82.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Community Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

