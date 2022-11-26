Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 210,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,126,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 53.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after buying an additional 116,888 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.56. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

