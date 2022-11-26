Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SID. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
