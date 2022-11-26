Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SID. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.