Comparing Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 45.32% -12.43% -3.61% Heliogen -1,091.32% -87.56% -64.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and Heliogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.29 billion 5.65 $51.00 million $4.82 7.47 Heliogen $8.80 million 24.23 -$137.40 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

57.1% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Heliogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Clearway Energy and Heliogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40 Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

Clearway Energy currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.72%. Heliogen has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Heliogen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc. and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc. in August 2018. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

About Heliogen

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.