Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.18

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.18 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 21.15 ($0.25). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.25), with a volume of 75,078 shares traded.

Condor Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

About Condor Gold

(Get Rating)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.