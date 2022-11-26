Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) is one of 420 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Consensus Cloud Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions 16.73% -30.15% 15.46% Consensus Cloud Solutions Competitors -61.66% -73.94% -9.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60 Consensus Cloud Solutions Competitors 1780 11868 25143 562 2.62

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Consensus Cloud Solutions currently has a consensus target price of 64.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.10%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 41.05%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

88.5% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $352.66 million $109.00 million 18.11 Consensus Cloud Solutions Competitors $1.81 billion $284.34 million -8.36

Consensus Cloud Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Consensus Cloud Solutions. Consensus Cloud Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions rivals beat Consensus Cloud Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data. It serves healthcare, education, law, and financial services industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

