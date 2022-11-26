Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,972.78

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1,972.78 and traded as high as C$2,111.70. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,097.73, with a volume of 12,136 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,375.00.

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$44.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1,938.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,972.78.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $5.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cunningham bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1,935.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,014,335.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Further Reading

