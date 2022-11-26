CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Western Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,094,000 after acquiring an additional 140,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Western Digital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,893,000 after acquiring an additional 80,373 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Western Digital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,301,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,879,000 after acquiring an additional 223,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $126,049,000 after acquiring an additional 124,566 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

