CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,009,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,514,000 after purchasing an additional 583,357 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,628,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,688,000 after purchasing an additional 215,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 73,574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 432,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

