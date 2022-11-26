CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,938 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,922 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 77,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,505 and sold 148,457 shares valued at $6,657,299. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $331.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.50.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

