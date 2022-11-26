CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,374 iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $41.49 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26.

