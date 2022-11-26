CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,700 Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $36.11.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Profile

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.