CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,334 ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ERSX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ERSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF by 484.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF alerts:

ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERSX opened at $12.37 on Friday. ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ERSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.