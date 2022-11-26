CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,622 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,717,000 after buying an additional 1,584,989 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,368,000 after buying an additional 58,555 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.12. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $257.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

