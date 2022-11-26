CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,001 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,986.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,094,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after buying an additional 5,974,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,066,872 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 86,232.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,985,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,750,000 after buying an additional 2,981,935 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 139,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.