CoreCap Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $97.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

