CoreCap Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 26,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.49 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

